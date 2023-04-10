Pennsylvania Man Dies While Snorkeling At Cinnamon Bay Beach In St. John Today

CRUZ BAY — A 41-year-old man from Pennsylvania drowned while snorkeling near Cinnamon Bay beach in St. John this afternoon.

The Virgin Islands Police Department identified the man as Christopher Yohus of Pittsburgh.

Detectives were notified of a drowning that occurred on Cinnamon Bay beach in St. John at 12:50 p.m., according to the VIPD.

Yohus and his wife went snorkeling with their children and friends at Cinnamon Bay beach this morning.

While snorkeling, Yohus began to experience issues with his snorkeling equipment, so he decided to swim back to shore, police said.

“While swimming back to shore, he (Yohus) began to yell out for help,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Bystanders on the shore rushed to assist the male who was unresponsive.”

Yohus was brought ashore and was subsequently transported to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic where he was pronounced dead, according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Major Crimes Unit at 340-774-2211, ext. 5554 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.