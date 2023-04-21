Sentencing of Cayman Islands Beauty Queen Who Assaulted Cop Delayed Again

GEORGE TOWN — A former Miss Universe Cayman Islands appeared in a Cayman Islands courtroom on Thursday but her sentencing was postponed a second time.

Tiffany Conolly was found guilty in February of damaging two cars and assaulting three people, including a police officer.

Conolly had pleaded self-defense in the October 2019 incident, in which authorities said she visited her ex-boyfriend’s home and assaulted him and his father and later a police officer.

A new court date was set for June 7 when she will be sentenced for six criminal counts of assault, damage to property and disorderly conduct following an explosive incident at her former lover’s home in West Bay in October 2021.

Dethroned Cayman Islands beauty queen Tiffany Conolly

The Cayman News Service reported that the sentencing on Thursday was stayed as “the court waits on information from probation officers.”

During the trial, Conolly’s attorney argued the beauty queen was facing mental health challenges and contended she was mistreated by police.

A judge who found Conolly guilty Thursday dismissed those allegations, saying the evidence against Conolly was “overwhelming,” according to local media reports.

Conolly’s attorney could not be reached for comment. Conolly is scheduled to be sentenced this month.

The case forced Cayman Islands beauty pageant organizers to send the first runner-up to the Miss Universe contest last month.