Minor Earthquake Rattles Virgin Gorda Today

SPANISH TOWN — A minor earthquake registering 5.1 on the Richter Scale occurred about 183 miles east of Virgin Gorda at 5:50 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time today, the National Weather Service reported.

No tsunami threat is projected for the U.S. Virgin islands and Puerto Rico, according to the NWS.

“This magnitude is preliminary and is subject to future revision,” the NWS said this morning.

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale struck Jamaica at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Según el Centro de Alerta de Tsunami del Pacífico: Un terremoto de magnitud 5.1 ocurrió alrededor de 183 millas al este de Virgin Gorda a las 5:50 AM AST. NO EXISTE peligro de tsunami para PR/USVI. Esta magnitud es preliminar y está sujeta a revisión.