$100 Million Hotel and Casino Being Constructed In Guyana

GEORGETOWN — A $100 million hotel and casino project is underway in Guyana at Palmyra, near the Berbice River, according to Action News.

Several other investments together with the deep water port and sports stadium will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs and usher in an unprecedented wave of development for the “ancient country”

Owing to the pace at which Guyana is developing, the Sheriff Group of Companies will be investing at least $100 million in Palmyra.

The construction of a luxury hotel and casino will have all the modern amenities of first-world countries. The investors are promising that foreigners working in the oil and gas sector will never feel far from home. Further the investment will aid the local tourism sector and Guyanese nationals.

The investments will also include a 150-room Sheriff General Hospital, which will be a specialty hospital. Additionally a business/shopping mall and high rise condominium that will cater to the needs of the oil and gas sector are also on the cards. It was noted that the projects are all roadside facilities to ensure easy access.

The Sheriff Group of Companies has noted that the investments will result in the creation of hundreds of new jobs for the residents of Berbice.

The decision by the directors of the Sheriff Group of Companies to invest in the ancient county of Berbice is in support of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo’s vision for Berbice with the creation of a stadium, deep water port, refinery and ongoing oil exploration in the Canje block.

Source: Action News