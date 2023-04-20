SNAP Cash Documents Due Now To Secure May Benefits, DHS Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Attention SNAP/CASH clients!! Did you receive mail from the VI Department of Human Services (DHS) SNAP Offices about completing your Recertification Application, Periodic Report, or letter requesting additional information?

Please pay attention to the due dates on each document received. If the Recertification Application, Periodic Report, or letter requesting additional information are not received by

the due dates, your benefits would not be automatically uploaded to your card, and this may result in your case being closed. For first time applicants, ensure that your application packets are completed and that all required documents and signatures are included.

Please contact your case worker or call the SNAP Certification Offices if you have any questions at:

• St. Croix – (340)-772-7100 Ext. 7159; 7192

• St. Thomas- (340)-774-0930 Ext. 4303 or (340)-774-2399

• St. John – (340)-774-0930 Ext. 4303 or (340)-774-2399 or (340)-776-6334 or (340)-776-6335

Option to contact our offices and/or to return your documents:

St. Croix

• In person at 41-B Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00820

• Via USPS at 4102 Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00840-3376

• E-Mail – [email protected]

• Drop box located at 41-B Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00820

St. Thomas and St. John

• In person or via USPS at 1303 Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, VI 00802

• E-Mail – [email protected]

• Drop Box located at 1303 Hospital Ground, St. Thomas, VI 00802

• Drop Box located at Multipurpose Building, 307 Enighed, Contant, Cruz Bay, VI 00830

Clients can also check their card balance by calling 1-866-884-2868 or by logging on to

www.fisglobal.com/ebtedgemobile .

For general information, please visit the Department of Human Services website, www.dhs.gov.vi .

The Department of Human Services (VIDHS) exists to provide social services to members in our community with diverse needs. In times of national uncertainty and hardship we act as a safety-net and exist to inspire hope and empower change through non-judgmental, quality delivery of needed services and resources.