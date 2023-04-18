USVI Veterans Advisory Council Meeting Set For Thursday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Office of Veteran Affairs will be joining the VI Veterans Advisory Council (VIVAC) in hosting its third meeting on Thursday.
In its last meeting, members in attendance elected their inaugural leadership team consisting of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Secretary. Elected were the following: Chairman – Muria Nisbett, Vice Chairman – Kai Callwood, and Secretary- Venetta Charles.
The advisory council, which is made up of volunteers, is open to ALL Veterans; however, the officers of the council must be Virgin Islands Veterans.
The council is NOT an independent entity, and reports solely to the Office of Veterans
Affairs. VIVAC’s purpose is to assist the Office of Veterans Affairs in enhancing the quality
of life for Veterans and their families by doing the following:
- recommending new legislation
- recommending additions and or deletions to current policies
- bringing attention to deficiencies within the Veteran community
To facilitate Veterans throughout the territory, the meeting will be conducted via the below
listed online platform and again, is open to all Veterans:
- Date: Thursday April 20, 2023
- Time: 6:30pm
- Online platform: Zoom
o https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81470692340
- Meeting ID: 814 7069 2340
Important to note: The focus of this meeting is to create the bylaws for the council.
If there are any questions, please feel free to call our office at 340-774-8387 or 340-773-8387
Please be advised that veterans can continue to get up-to-date information by visiting the
Office of Veterans Affairs website at www.veterans.vi.gov, calling the office @ 340-774-8387
340-773- 8387, or by texting the word VIVets (no spaces) to 888-652-8387.