USVI Veterans Advisory Council Meeting Set For Thursday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Office of Veteran Affairs will be joining the VI Veterans Advisory Council (VIVAC) in hosting its third meeting on Thursday.

In its last meeting, members in attendance elected their inaugural leadership team consisting of Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Secretary. Elected were the following: Chairman – Muria Nisbett, Vice Chairman – Kai Callwood, and Secretary- Venetta Charles.

The advisory council, which is made up of volunteers, is open to ALL Veterans; however, the officers of the council must be Virgin Islands Veterans.

The council is NOT an independent entity, and reports solely to the Office of Veterans

Affairs. VIVAC’s purpose is to assist the Office of Veterans Affairs in enhancing the quality

of life for Veterans and their families by doing the following:

recommending new legislation

recommending additions and or deletions to current policies

bringing attention to deficiencies within the Veteran community

To facilitate Veterans throughout the territory, the meeting will be conducted via the below

listed online platform and again, is open to all Veterans: