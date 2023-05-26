Help Police Find Wanted Burglary Suspect Charlie ‘Cha Cha’ Camacho On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help today to find a wanted man on St. Croix.

Charlie “Cha Cha” Camacho, 21, is wanted on a charge of third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Camacho is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair, a light complexion and a slim build. He stands 6-feet,0-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The burglary suspect is known to frequent the Marley Homes and St. Croix Mutual Homes areas of St. Croix.

If you see Charlie Camacho, or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or 340-778-2211.