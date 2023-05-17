Arrest Made After Vehicle Reported Stolen Near Red Hook Dock In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An arrest has been made after a vehicle reported stolen near the Red Hook Dock in St. Thomas on Sunday.

Edward Richards, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives were notified Monday of stolen vehicle being reported stolen near the Red Hook Dock in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

Officers met with the complainant who explained that they parked their vehicle on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot leaving the doors unlocked and keys inside, police said.

They also explained that upon their return on the same date, at about 12:00 midnight, they

discovered that the unknown suspect entered their unlocked vehicle and removed the vehicle

without their permission, according to police.

Police then met with Richards and Port Authority officers on the Moravian Highway near the Richard Callwood Command after receiving information through the Intelligence Unit concerning the incident, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Richards was then taken into custody and transported to the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex where he was processed and booked.

Bail for Richards was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8744.