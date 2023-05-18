Bryan’s Finance Commissioner Calls It Quits

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce tendered her resignation from the Cabinet effective immediately.

In her resignation letter to Governor Albert Bryan, Commissioner Bruce did not give a reason for her departure.

“I loved working with and leading this hard-working group. Thank you for the opportunity to

serve the people of the Virgin Islands,” she wrote.

Governor Bryan said he wished her well.

“I am grateful for Commissioner Bruce’s service to the people of this Territory while serving as Finance Commissioner in the Bryan-Roach administration and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” the governor said.

Clarina Modeste-Elliott will be the Acting Finance Commissioner, effective May 17.