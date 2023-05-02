CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Man Beat Elderly Victim ‘Repeatedly’ With A Metal Chain

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Surveillance video captured a St. Thomas man “repeatedly” beating an elderly victim with a metal chain, authorities said.
Richard Lazarus, 32, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Monday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, aiding and abetting, elderly abuse and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.
Police observed surveillance footage of Lazarus repeatedly beating an elderly male with a chain and placed him under arrest, according to the VIPD.
Bail for Lazarus was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.
Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal
Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5535. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers
V.I. at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at
340-715-5506.