CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Man Beat Elderly Victim ‘Repeatedly’ With A Metal Chain

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Surveillance video captured a St. Thomas man “repeatedly” beating an elderly victim with a metal chain, authorities said.

Richard Lazarus, 32, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Monday and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, aiding and abetting, elderly abuse and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Richard Lazarus, 32, of St. Thomas.

Police observed surveillance footage of Lazarus repeatedly beating an elderly male with a chain and placed him under arrest, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Lazarus was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal

Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5535. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers

V.I. at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at

340-715-5506.