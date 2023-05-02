Cops Investigating Phoned-In Bomb Threat For Lockhart Elementary School

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police responded to Lockhart Elementary School this morning after 911 reported that a male phoned in a bomb threat.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a call at 10:21 a.m., from a male stating he was going to blow up the Lockhart Elementary School then hung up, according to the VIPD.

“The Lockhart Elementary School is currently on lockdown due to a bomb threat made against the school on May 2.” police said in a Facebook post. “VIPD and other emergency personnel are on the scene investigating.”

Parents and the general public are asked to refrain from coming to the school’s Charlotte Amalie campus.

“More information will be provided on the status of the school.” police said on social media.