Cops Arrest Man Driving Stolen Honda Pilot

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was arrested for driving a stolen SUV in Lindberg Bay, authorities said.

Alvin Thomas, 51, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and vehicle tampering, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A silver 2016 Honda Pilot was spotted by Virgin Islands patrol officers near Happy View Supermarket about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Alvin Thomas, 51, of St. Thomas.

The driver of the vehicle was positively identified as Alvin Thomas, police said.

“Investigation revealed that Mr. Thomas was found in possession of the stolen vehicle, and he was not given permission to operate the vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Thomas was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation

340-774-2211, Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211, ext. 5608 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.