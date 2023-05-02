You Can Still Use Social Security Online When Traveling

Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or in another country. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you with a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your mobile phone, tablet, or computer.

Through our online services, you can:

o Find out if you qualify for benefits.

o Apply for Social Security retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

o Get your Social Security Statement.

o Request a replacement Social Security card.

o Appeal a decision.

Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:

o Get your benefit verification letter.

o Check your information and benefit amount.

o Change your address and telephone number.

o Start or change your direct deposit.

o Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

o Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits.

Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.

For more information on Social Security, access www.socialsecurity.gov, call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local field office, which address is available at www.ssa.gov/locator/.