Help Police Find Melanie Osorio-Navarro Wanted For Contempt of Court On St. Croix

KINGSHILL — Police need your help today to find a wanted woman on St. Croix.

Melanie Osorio-Navarro, 32, is wanted for contempt of court, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Osorio-Navarro is a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Melanie Osorio-Navarro is known to frequent the Candido Guadalupe Terrace area of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Osorio-Navarro, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or contact Detective Lester Mitchell at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-778-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI in complete confidence at 1-800-222-8477.