Man Who Used Granny’s Debit Card To Steal $4,000 Brought From Texas To Face Charges

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Croix man who allegedly used his grandmother’s debit card to take $4,000.00 cash from an ATM has been extradited from Texas to face criminal charges here.

Keith Drigo, Jr., 30, of Strawberry Hill, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The VIPD Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a reported case of fraudulent use of a credit card on September 25, 2020.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Keith Drigo, Jr. 30, of Strawberry Hill in St. Croix

“Investigation into the complaint revealed that Keith Drigo Jr., stole his grandmother’s debit

card without her knowledge and authorization and withdrew monies from her Banco Popular

account,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Keith Drigo Jr.’s arrest, and the suspect was informed of that information.

“Mr. Drigo indicated that he was no longer in the territory and gave no indication of his desire to

return,” according to Dratte.

A warrant was placed in the National Crime Information Systems (N.C.I.C) and on May 15, 2023, he was apprehended in the state of Texas and held in custody, the VIPD spokesman said.

Drigo was flown back to the territory through the extradition process yesterday. The suspect was turned over to Economic Crimes Unit detectives upon landing in St. Thomas.

Drigo was advised of his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination and he declined to make a statement to police during processing.

Bail for Drigo was set at $4,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Drigo is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing, in Superior Court today.