Ohio Man Detained At St. Thomas For Being A Fugitive From Justice, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An Ohio man clearing customs at the St. Thomas airport was found by federal agents to be a fugitive from justice.

Brandon O. Carter, 31, of Columbus, was detained after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found that he was wanted on illegal gun charges in Ohio, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Carter was taken into custody Sunday at the Cyril E. King Airport by the Criminal Investigation Bureau after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the State of Ohio for having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to the VIPD.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Brandon O. Carter, 31, of Ohio.

The suspect was arrested, booked, and processed, police said. Because he is charged as a fugitive from justice, no bail was set in this matter, according to the police.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation

Bureau at (340)774-2211 ext. 5576/5572. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477 the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.