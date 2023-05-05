Suspect Returns To St. Croix Airport And Is Booked On Sex Crime Charges

FREDERIKSTED — A man flying in to the St. Croix airport was booked on sex crime charges when he landed, authorities said.

Kishsion Thomas, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact and second-degree unlawful sexual contact, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a criminal complaint that alleges that “Thomas touched a 14-year-old female inappropriately,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Kishsion Thomas, 35, of St. Croix.

Police obtained an arrest warrant from the Superior Court for Thomas on April 20, according to the VIPD.

Bail for Thomas was set at $35,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Police received “credible information” that Thomas was flying in to the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on Thursday and were waiting for him as he landed, according to Dratte.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) served the arrest warrant on Thomas as he was being detained by federal airport agents, police said.

On November 21, 2022, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the Frederiksted area. This complaint was investigated by members of the CIB.

Thomas was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.