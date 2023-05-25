Ohio Fugitive From Justice Flagged By Feds At St. Thomas Airport Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after an Ohio man was flagged by federal agents at the St. Thomas airport as being a fugitive from justice.

Daron O. Babrow, 47, was detained today by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents after a check revealed he was wanted for attempted grand theft and breaking and entering in Ohio, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Daron O. Babrow, 47, of Ohio.

Babrow was taken into official custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 4:00 p.m. in connection to an incident which allegedly occurred on April 3, according to the VIPD.

The suspect Babrow was arrested, booked and processed by the CIB, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said, adding that no bail has been set in this matter.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576/5572. They can also contact 911, Crime Stoppers VI., the Chiefs office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.