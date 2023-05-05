USVI Can’t Find Google Co-Founder Larry Page To Serve Subpoena Over Epstein Links

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The territory is having trouble finding Google co-founder Larry Page to serve him a subpoena for its lawsuit against JP Morgan, court documents show.

The USVI government sued JP Morgan Chase in December, accusing the bank of facilitating and concealing Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise.

As part of the lawsuit, the government wants to subpoena Page because it believes the tech executive may have had some connection to the disgraced financier.

Photo caption: Larry Page, a director of Google-parent company Alphabet, is worth, $95 billion and owns two islands in the US Virgin Islands CREDIT: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

“Upon information and belief, Larry Page … is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan,” a motion filed on Thursday said.

According to court documents, the government made several unsuccessful attempts to reach Page, who also owned two islands in US Virgin Islands as of late last year.

“The government made good-faith attempts to obtain an address for Larry Page, including hiring an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses,” records stated. “Our process server attempted service at the addresses identified by our investigative firm, but discovered the addresses were not valid for Mr. Page.”

Photo caption: Lawsuit against JP Morgan centers on allegations that the bank ignored red flags relating to sex trafficking of underage girls on Jeffrey Epstein’s private USVI islands CREDIT: AP Photo/Gabriel Lopez Albarran

An attorney representing the U.S. Virgin Islands did not respond to a request for comment.

Documents show that a server attempted to reach Page at two Palo Alto addresses — one of which included a home close to Laurene Powell Jobs’s residence in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood.

With a deadline for discovery approaching at the end of May, the U.S. Virgin Islands government is requesting a court to serve Page through alternative ways which can include service by certified mail.

Insider has reached out to Page for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider