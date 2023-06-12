Social Security Embraces Same Sex Couples During Pride Month

June is Pride Month. It’s a time to acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community, and celebrate diversity, love, and respect.

On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, holding that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry in all states.

We recognize same-sex couples’ marriages in all states. This recognition is important to determine entitlement to benefits.

Here are five things you should know about our benefits for same-sex couples:

· Marital status is important — A member of a same-sex couple may be entitled when a spouse receives retirement or disability benefits or dies.

· What type of benefits you can receive — Social Security taxes pay for three kinds of benefits: retirement, disability, and survivors. If you’re entitled to benefits, your spouse and eligible family members might receive benefits, too.

· Children may receive benefits — Your children or stepchildren could also be entitled to benefits.

· When you apply for benefits is important — If you’re legally married, we encourage you to inquire when you could be eligible for benefits.

· Report life changes right away — If you are receiving Social Security benefits, you should let us know immediately if you move, marry, divorce, or become the parent of a child. Don’t wait until we review your benefits to tell us about any changes. You should report changes right away, so benefits are paid correctly.

For more information, please visit our website for same-sex couples at www.ssa.gov/people/lgbtq/. You can also read our publication What Same-Sex Couples Need to Know at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10014.pdf.

For more information on Social Security benefits, access www.socialsecurity.gov, call 1-800-772-1213, or visit your local Social Security office, which address is available at www.ssa.gov/locator/.

Expert Column By Víctor Rodríguez

Public Affairs Specialist

Social Security Administration

For the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico