Contractor Extradited From Florida On Charges of Stealing $20,000 From Homeowners

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A contractor who investigators say stole $20,000 from homeowners by promising and failing to repair their hurricane-damaged houses is sitting in jail on fraud and grand theft charges.

Jeffrey John Magras, 62, of St. Thomas, was arrested Saturday and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Jeffrey John Magras, 62, on St. Thomas.

The Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into two separate complaints of reported cases of obtaining money by false pretenses on June 25, 2020, according to the VIPD.

“Investigation into the complaints revealed that Jeffrey Magras, the owner of a construction company, intentionally took over $20,000 from victims of Hurricane Irma and Maria to renovate their homes and did not fulfill his obligations,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

An arrest warrant was obtained by police for Magras’ arrest. The investigation revealed that Magras had absconded from the territory of the Virgin Islands, police said.

An arrest warrant for Magras was placed in the National Crime Information Systems (N.C.I.C) and on January 29, 2023.

The suspect was apprehended in the state of Florida based on the outstanding warrant. Shortly after being detained by the state of Florida, he fought extradition to the territory and was subsequently held on a governor’s warrant, according to police.

Magras was brought back to the territory through the extradition process on Saturday. He was turned over to Economic Crimes Unit detectives and formally charged.

Bail for Magras was set at $25,000. He was advised of his Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement during processing at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex.

Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for Monday in Superior Court.