FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find an SUV that was stolen on St. Croix.

The missing vehicle is a 2012 Nissan Moreno SUV, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The car was stolen from Estate Whim on May 3, 2023, according to the VIPD.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, please check to see if it carries license plate CGZ-380.

If you see this stolen vehicle please call the VIPD at 911.