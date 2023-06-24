Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing Victim At St. Carnival Arrested This Week

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man accused of repeatedly stabbing another man at St. Thomas carnival after a heated argument was arrested this week.

Craig Connell, 56, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

During the carnival celebrations in April, police officers assigned to the Carnival Village were notified by a male victim, that he was stabbed by a male acquaintance inside the Village, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Craig Connell, 56, of St. Thomas.

The male suspect was later positively identified as Craig Connell, police said.

Officers met with the victim at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, who was being treated for three puncture wounds, one to the upper chest and two to the stomach, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The victim stated that he and Connell became involved in a verbal altercation, which became physical, causing injuries, according to Chichester.

Bail for Connell was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 911. You can also call Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the Office of the Police Chief at 340-774-

2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be submitted via

crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com