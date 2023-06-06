Man Caught On Video Surveillance Confesses To String of Burglaries At Construction Site

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man captured on video surveillance has confessed to a string of burglaries from a construction site on St. Thomas, authorities said.

John D. Turnick, 54, was arrested at 7:00 p.m. Monday and charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Turnick after he was identified as the suspect seen stealing building materials on a company’s surveillance video, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of John D. Turnick, 54, of St. Thomas.

Turnick also gave a video confession to this crime along with other unspecified crimes, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

He was arrested for burglarizing a construction site located at Estate Thomas and “removing over $1,000.00 worth of items without the owner’s permission,” according to Chichester.

Bail for Turnick was set at $47,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau,

Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548, Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or

Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.