Virginia Man Arrested On Warrant As Fugitive From Justice At St. Thomas Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Federal agents detained a Virginia man after customs officials at the St. Thomas airport determined he was a fugitive from justice.

Claude Corey Marshall, 36, of Virginia Beach, was detained at 11:20 a.m. Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant in Virginia, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Investigation revealed that one Claude Corey Marshall was being detained by officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP),” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Claude Corey Marshall, 36, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

CBP officers stated that while Marshall was going through pre-boarding screening, their inspection revealed that Marshall, had an active warrant for his arrest, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Marshall is wanted for a probation violation with the underlying charges of two counts of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property out of the Fairfax County, Virginia criminal justice system, according to Dratte.

Marshall was arrested, booked, and processed by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau. No bail was set in this matter as per the request of the demanding jurisdiction.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.