Man Who Used Sledgehammer, Gun To Threaten Bartender Charged With Assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who took the beach bar fight to the bartender with a gun, sledgehammer and his fists — was charged with assault this week.

Malik Webster, 29, of West Caret Bay, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, brandishing and exhibiting a firearm, disturbance of the peace and simple assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Malik Webster, 29, of West Caret Bay in St. Thomas.

Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) officers were dispatched on April 30 to Lindbergh Bay Beach, where they spoke with the male victim in the incident, according to the VIPD.

The victim said he was working as the bartender at the Splash Zone Aqua Park and was in the process of serving a long line of patrons, when he spotted Webster jump in front of other customers to the front of the line, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The victim said that he asked Webster to return to the back of the line, as it was unfair to the other patrons, which caused the suspect to immediately “become irate,” according to Chichester.

The victim stated that Webster began yelling and swearing at him, before retrieving a handgun

from his waistband, chambering a round in the presence of several individuals at the bar, she said.

“Webster then entered the business, attacked the victim with a sledgehammer, and struck the victim to the face with a closed fist, before fleeing the area,” the spokeswoman said. “Surveillance footage of this incident supported the victim’s account.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact 911, the Criminal

Investigation Bureau or the office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers

USVI at 1-800-222-8477. Information can be submitted via crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.