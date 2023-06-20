Man With 17 Pounds of Marijuana In His Luggage Detained By Feds At Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man moving through the St. Thomas airport with 17 pounds of marijuana in his packed luggage was detained by federal agents on Monday afternoon.

Kiani J. Smith, 25, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Kiani J. Smith, 25, of St. Thomas

The Criminal Investigation Bureau was notified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to travel to the Cyril E. King Airport in reference to a possession of marijuana incident, according to the VIPD.

CBP officers stated to CIB that they discovered 7.62 kg (16.799 lbs.) of marijuana inside Smith’s luggage at CEK, police said. The suspect was detained by federal officers until the arrival of CIB agents there.

Smith was advised of his Miranda Rights and then transported to the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex, according to police. CIB agents booked and processed the suspect.

Bail for Smith was set at $7,500.00 in this matter by order of the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Det. S. Rhymer or Det. R. Velazquez

of Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, 911, Crime Stoppers USV at 1-800-222-

8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.