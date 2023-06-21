St. Croix Man Pleads Guilty To Illegal Gun Possession

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix admitted in federal court that he illegally possessed a gun.

Roniel Allembert, 22, of St. Croix, pleaded guilty before U. S. Magistrate Judge Emile A, Henderson, III, to possession of a firearm in school zone, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

Allembert’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 13, 2023, where he faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court documents, on September 28, 2021, Virgin Islands Police Department officers discovered a fully loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in a ditch located at #21 Anna’s Hope, about 290 feet from the Church of God Holiness Academy.

Allembert was observed at the same location but drove off at a high rate of speed when VIPD police units approach the area.

Allembert later returned to the location driving slowly while looking on the side of the road where the handgun was discovered.

Allembert’s DNA was later discovered on the firearm. He did not have a license to possess the firearm.

This case was investigated by the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Huston.