Woman Caught On Camera Stealing $520 Worth of Jewelry Arrested By Police

CHRISTIANSTED — A woman who was caught on video surveillance cameras stealing $520 worth of jewelry earlier this month was later arrested by police.

Tashema Hutchinson, 40, of St. Croix, was arrested and charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:25 p.m. on June 6 by the 911 Emergency Call Center to Lady C Designs in Peter’s Rest in reference to a larceny, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Tashema Hutchinson, 40, of St. Croix.

“Police officers made contact with the store manager who stated that she has video surveillance of Ms. Tashema Hutchinson stealing items from the store,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Officers interviewed Ms. Hutchinson who later admitted to stealing $520.00 worth of jewelry from the business.”

Hutchinson was placed under arrest, and subsequently booked and processed at police headquarters in Mars Hill, according to Chichester.

Bail for Hutchinson was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.