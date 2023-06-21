Tropical Storm Bret Running Out Of Gas ... Will Pass Well South of USVI and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Tropical Storm Bret is slowing down as it maintains 60-mph winds, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Bret is continuing to move west, but has slowed to 14 mph. The tropical storm is forecast to strengthen slightly but remain a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean Friday.

Winds are expected to increase to 65 mph over the next 12 hours, making it a strong tropical storm but remaining below the 74-mph threshold to become a hurricane.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Bret in a few hours and should provide a better estimate of the storm’s intensity and wind field size.

As Bret moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea, environmental conditions are expected to make it unfavorable for further intensification.

“As Bret moves into the eastern Caribbean later this week, the storm is forecast to encounter increasing wind shear. This wind shear would prevent further intensification and Bret will begin to lose organization Friday and into the weekend,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.