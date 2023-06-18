Tropical System Invest 92L Has 90 Percent Chance of Formation

MIAMI — Showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming better organized in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC added environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is now likely to form over the next couple of days.

This system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week.