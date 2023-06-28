Tropical Wave Approaches Puerto Rico and Drought-Stricken U.S. Virgin Islands

SAN JUAN — A strong tropical wave is approaching our region, moving westward at 10 to 15 knots.

Layered precipitable water imagery at the lower levels show dry air within the wave environment, which is hindering the development of significant convection.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected from noon across the San Juan metropolitan area, central and western ridge. Similarly, the rest of the island will experience rain.

Severe thunderstorms along Puerto Rico’s Central and Western ridge along with wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible.

Another warm day is expected, but an increase in cloudiness and rain in the afternoon should cool the day.

The expected rains could result in flooding, especially in the interior and northwestern areas of Puerto Rico in the afternoon, followed by eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight.