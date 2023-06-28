Tropical Wave and Trough To Bring ‘Excessive Rain Event’ To USVI, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The interaction between a vigorous tropical wave propagating westward across the eastern Caribbean region and a developing weak upper-level trough to the west of the local islands will promote unsettled weather conditions between today and late Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.

The resulting rains from the expected showers with isolated to scattered thunderstorms could result in flooding impacts. Breezy conditions and thunderstorms could result in deteriorating marine and surf zone conditions, according to the NWS.

Potential Risks and Impacts

Excessive Rain: Daily total rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches with localized maximum amounts,

with event rainfall totals of 3-6 inches.

○ Where and When: Central to northwestern Puerto Rico this afternoon. Then, eastern and

southern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight and

continuing through at least late Thursday night.

○ Impacts: Expect ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas to flooding of urban

areas, roads, and small streams. Isolated flash floods are possible.

● Other Weather-Risk Hazards:

○ Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning and

thunderstorm winds.

○ Wind: Breezy conditions, with maximum sustained winds of 10-20 mph and gusts up to

30 mph. The strongest winds are likely across coastal areas of southwestern Puerto Rico

and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands.Unsecured items could blow around.

○ Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents, with breaking waves around 6 feet. The

highest breaking waves are likely across beaches of southern and eastern Puerto Rico,

Vieques, Culebra, and Saint Croix, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.

● Marine: Building seas up to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet and winds up to 20 knots

with gusts up to 30 knots. The highest seas and strongest winds are likely across the offshore

Atlantic and Caribbean waters and local passages. Small craft should exercise caution.