Health Department Resumes Free Drive-Thru COVID Testing

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health’s (VIDOH) Epidemiology Division is resuming free COVID testing this week.

The department recently completed steps to transition its CDC support staff from federal to local funding, following the end of the national public health emergency.

Dr. Esther Ellis, Territorial Epidemiologist, is announcing the following schedule for the free drive-thru COVID testing:

Beginning Wednesday on St. Croix, the drive-thru testing site, located adjacent to VIDOH’s red modulars in Estate Richmond, will open 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily, excluding holidays.

On St. Thomas, the drive-thru, located at the Schneider Regional Medical Center loading dock, will open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., beginning on July 6th.

On St. John, testing resumes on Wednesdays at the VIPA Gravel Lot from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Epidemiology Division has also re-established the VIDOH Hotline, which will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The VIDOH Hotline call-in numbers are 340-712-6299 for St. Croix and 340-776-1519 for St. Thomas-St. John.

Schedule an appointment for testing online at https://www.covid19.usvi.care/ or call the VIDOH Hotline.

If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, the department encourages you to get tested.