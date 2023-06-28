Woman Previously Charged With Check Forgery Accused of Credit Card Fraud

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. John woman jailed twice on check forgery charges has been arrested after using a stolen wallet to lease a rental car with someone else’s credit card.

Daliqua Moses 25, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and buying, receiving or possessing stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Economic Crime Unit (ECU) began an investigation Monday into a case of someone reportedly using a credit card fraudulently, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Daliqua Moses, 25, of St. Thomas.

The complainant reported that he misplaced his wallet at Mon Cheri Café located at Nisky Center in St. Thomas, police said.

“Unaware that his wallet was missing, he received a text notification from his bank alerting him of fraudulent activity on his account,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The complainant traveled to the various businesses where his credit card was used and was informed that his card was used at Starz Car Rental to reserve a rental vehicle that was due to return to the business by Tuesday, June 27, according to Chichester.

ECU detectives were notified Tuesday by owners of Starz Car Rental that their rental vehicle in question was seen in the Banco Popular drive thru located in Altona, the police spokeswoman said.

Officers then intercepted the rental vehicle and arrested Moses, she said.

An investigation revealed that Moses “took possession” of the complainant’s wallet and used it without his permission, according to police.

Moses is also accused of using the unauthorized credit card to purchase at least $300.00 of goods and services at various local businesses, the VIPD said.

After being detained, the suspect was transported to the Richard N. Callwood Command where

she was arrested, booked and processed.

Bail for Moses was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Moses was also arrested on August 19, 2022 and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, and forgery.

In that case, a complainant said Moses stole three checks from his checkbook at his place of employment, and cashed two of the stolen checks for a total of $2,000, police said.

She was arrested after employees at Merchants Commercial Bank notified police that Moses was inside, attempting to cash a third check for $3,000, according to police.

On September 6, 2022, the Economic Crime Unit began an investigation into another report, in which the complainant said two checks had been stolen from his checkbook at his place of employment.

“Investigation revealed that Ms. Daliqua Moses stole the checks; she subsequently endorsed, forged and cashed two checks totaling over $3,000,” according to police.

Moses, who was already jailed on charges from the August arrest, was rearrested and charged with grand larceny, forgery, and obtaining money by false pretenses.