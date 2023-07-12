Aja Wilson drafts Aces teammates, Aliyah Boston for WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS — Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was an honorary starter for last year’s WNBA All-Star Game while she was detained in Russia. This year, Griner will be on the court starting for captain Breanna Stewart’s team.

Stewart selected Griner with the second overall pick because of “the way that she’s continuing to carry herself on and off the court.” Griner returned to the U.S. from Russia in December following a nearly 10-month detainment and is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in her first season back on the court.

“It’s impressive what she’s doing. She’s a dominant presence inside. We need her dunks,” Stewart, who is serving as a WNBA All-Star captain for the second time, said during ESPN’s selection special on Saturday.