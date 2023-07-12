CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department will host a candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Police Detective Delberth Phipps, Jr. in St. Thomas on Friday.
The candlelight vigil for the late seven-year veteran of the police force will be held at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex courtyard in Charlotte Amalie from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The community is invited to attend.
This vigil will be streamed live on the VIPD Facebook page Virgin Islands Police Department | Facebook, VI Government House Facebook page Government House – US Virgin Islands | Facebook
1 thought on “Virgin Islands Police To Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Memory of Delberth Phipps Jr.”
ONCE AGAIN THE inJUSTICE DEPARTMENT RELEASES A “PROVEN” MURDEROUS CRIMINAL ON THE REST OF US! WHY ISN’T HE HELD WITHOUT BAIL?!