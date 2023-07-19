Aliyah Boston Partners With USVI Tourism

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The USVI has a new tourism ambassador: in WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston.

The St. Thomas native was the number one overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

The multiyear partnership with the U.S, Virgin Islands Department of Tourism aims to promote the destination through local and national campaigns.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands mean so much to me and my family and I couldn’t be happier to be an official ambassador for my hometown,” Boston said. “I’m very proud of where I’m from and it’s really special to be able to partner with the tourism board so that we can let the world know that the islands are gorgeous, with beautiful and kind people, and filled with a cultural richness that make them a destination for everyone.”

Boston has been named Rookie of the Month in each of her first two months with the Fever.

She was the first rookie selected to start the WNBA all-star game since 2014.

“Aliyah is a national treasure, not just for her current athletic prowess, but for her unwavering pride in where she is from. We are proud to be partnering with Aliyah as she personifies the values of hard work, dedication, and excellence which are at the core of our longstanding tenacity that uniquely defines the people of the USVI,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the USVI Department of Tourism. “This multi-year agreement marks a first for the tourism department as we continue to explore unique and non-traditional methods of marketing for our destination.”

The US Virgin Islands is no stranger to world-class basketball talent; NBA Hall of Famer Tim Duncan hails from St Croix.

It’s the latest in a growing number of strategic partnerships for the US Virgin Islands, particularly in the world of sports — including a high-profile alliance with the Boston Red Sox.