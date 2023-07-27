Police Arrest Third Shooter From July 11 Market Square Incident

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The third of three shooters in the Market Square shooting in St. Thomas earlier this month has been arrested by police, authorities said.

Jeffery Figueroa Berroa, 28, of Berger Gade, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when officers were dispatched at 1:46 p.m. to the area of Mushen’s Market in Market Square concerning shots fired, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Jeffery Figueroa Berroa, 28, of Berger Gade in St. Thomas.

Officers met with eyewitnesses near the crime scene who told them that they saw the suspects fleeing the area, police said.

Police also met with “the victim that the shots were discharged at,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Figueroa Berroa was taken into official custody after “he was identified as one of the shooters in the shooting incident that took place on July 11, 2023, in the Market Square area of Mushen’s Market,” according to Chichester.

Bail for Figueroa Berroa was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, or Det. S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.