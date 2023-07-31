Firefighters Extinguish House Fire In Hard Labor On St. John

CRUZ BAY — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in St. John this morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a structural fire in Hard Labor at 10:05 a.m., the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services said.

Within 10 minutes, two units from Romeo Company and an ambulance arrived at #13B Hard Labor in St. John, according to VIFEMS.

Upon arrival, the responding crews found a single-story residence engulfed in flames, VIFEMS spokeswoman Jonelle-Alexis Jackson said. “Quick action and coordination led to an additional unit responding from the Zulu Company.”

The fire was completely extinguished within 45 minutes, preventing further damage to the surrounding neighborhood, according to Jackson.

The fire significantly damaged the structure, she said.

“Despite the devastation, we are thankful to report that all occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported, highlighting the paramount importance VIFEMS places on preserving human life.” Jackson added.

An investigation into the fire’s origin is in progress, and we remain dedicated to ensuring a

comprehensive examination of the incident to prevent future occurrences.

Due to the structural damage to the house, the American Red Cross of the Virgin Islands was contacted to give support