Good Chance of Scattered Showers Tomorrow For USVI and Puerto Rico, NWS Says

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic with a high chance of storm formation in the next seven days.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a broad area of low pressure located a little less than 1000 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for gradual development of this

system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early part of this week.

The system is expected to move northwestward at about 15 mph during the next day or so, and

then turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late tomorrow or Tuesday.

Expect another hot day today with some afternoon showers across the west of Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service said.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10 AM AST to 5 PM AST for the northern interior, northwestern, and western quadrants of Puerto Rico, according to the NWS. Also, there is a Heat Advisory for Culebra from 10 AM to 5.

* Storm formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Storm formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.

OFF THE CAROLINA COAST

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a trough of low pressure that recently emerged off the Carolina coastline, and is currently located about 100 miles south of

Wilmington, North Carolina.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some additional development over the next day or two as the system gradually accelerates east-northeastward into the northwestern Atlantic ocean. Afterwards, this system is likely to merge with a frontal boundary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.



