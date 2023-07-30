Parade for USVI Women’s Winning Basketball Team Set For Saturday on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team will be the guests of honor in a “gold medal parade” on St. Croix next weekend.

The USVI Women’s National Team won the gold medal at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, beating the Dominican Republic 76-72 in the final on June 28.

That was the first of two gold medals earned by U.S. Virgin Islands athletes at the CAC Games. St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour won gold in the men’s recurve archery on July 6.

The gold medal parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, on King Street in downtown Christiansted. Taking part in the parade will be the USVI’s 11 players, plus coaches and support staff.

Making up the USVI Women’s National Team are Anisha George, Natalie Day, Imani Tate, Akeema Richards, Naja Ngongba, Keshara Romain, Kadesha Barry, Lanese Bough, Shomyra Francis, J-Naya Ephraim, November Morton and Kaya Evans. Tajama Abraham-Ngongba is the team’s head coach, with Clint Williams the assistant coach. Jalani Horton is the team manager, and LeReina Robinson the team’s creative director.