Good Samaritan Who Gave Co-Worker Refuge From Jealous Boyfriend Gets Gunshots

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who shielded a co-worker from a jealous boyfriend told police he got shot at as a reward for his good deed.

Jordan Clendinen, 27, of Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, trespassing, unlawful entry, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on November 29, 2022 when a male appeared at the Leander Jurgen Command in Cruz Bay, St. John to report that someone fired shots at his residence, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Jordan Clendinen, 27, of Carolina, St. John

“The male stated that on November 29, 2022, a coworker was at his residence seeking refuge

after a domestic incident with her boyfriend,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male stated that while the female was at his residence, her boyfriend arrived in search of her. The male stated that after the man left his residence, the man fired shots at him.”

During the course of the investigation, the man was later identified as Jordan Clendinen, according to Chichester.

An arrest warrant was eventually obtained for Clendinen and police successfully detained him near the ferry dock on St. John yesterday.

Clendinen was then taken to the Richard N. Callwood Command located on St. Thomas where he was booked and processed, police said.

Bail for Clendinen was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext.

5572 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.