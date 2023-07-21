President Biden Encourages ‘Friendship’ Across The Aisle At White House Picnic

WASHINGTON — President Biden urged the need for friendship during brief welcoming remarks at the annual White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn.

First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined the president at the podium.

U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett attended the function and posed for a picture with President Biden.

“I think we underestimate sometimes how much pressure is put on the family — our kids, our grandkids, our spouses, our parents,” Biden said. “And I want to thank you. And that’s why this is really not for the members of Congress; this is for all of their families. That’s what this is all about. So, thank you,”