SAN JUAN — A tropical wave moved westward towards the region on Monday night and could cause squally weather this morning, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect the strongest shower and thunderstorm activity across the eastern half of the region, according to the NWS.

However, around the late afternoon hours today, rapid drying is anticipated as dry air arrives on the backside of the wave.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days.