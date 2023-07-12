Heavy Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Approach St. Croix, Vieques, SW Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — An area of thunderstorms near or approaching St Croix, Vieques, and the southeast coast of Puerto Rico will affect these areas soon. Expect strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

up to 40 mph