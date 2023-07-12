Heavy Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Approach St. Croix, Vieques, SW Puerto Rico

Posted on by John McCarthy

SAN JUAN — An area of thunderstorms near or approaching St Croix, Vieques, and the southeast coast of Puerto Rico will affect these areas soon. Expect strong gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

