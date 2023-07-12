Wanted Man Turns Himself In For March Peter’s Rest Bar Shooting of 6 People

FREDERIKSTED — A man wanted in a March bar shooting of six people has turned himself in to police.

Everton Rutherford, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bail for Rutherford was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

VIPD mugshot of Everton Rutherford, 26, of St. Croix.

The case began when 911 dispatchers received reports of shots being fired at the Tipsy Iguana bar in Peter’s Rest at 3:01 a.m. on March 4, according to the VIPD.

Officers arriving on the scene found that several people were shot and had been taken to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded and made contact with members of the community who reported that there was an argument and several male individuals with guns began

discharging shots at each other, according to police.

“During this investigation it was disclosed that one of the males was identified as Everton Rutherford,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The court case was filed with the Superior Court on June 29 and an arrest warrant was issued for Rutherford’s arrest, according to Chichester.

Rutherford surrendered himself without incident to officers assigned to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., she said. He was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked, processed and placed under arrest.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.