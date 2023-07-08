Help Police Find Everton Rutherford Wanted In Connection To Shooting At Peters Rest Bar

Posted on by John McCarthy

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a St. Croix man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Peters Rest bar that injured six people.

Everton Rutherford is wanted for unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a March 4 incident at the Tipsy Iguana Bar in which six people were injured, according to the VIPD.

“Rutherford was unlawfully in possession of an assault weapon and a warrant was sought for this violation,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspect is a black male with brown eyes, black dreadlocks and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If see Everton Rutherford, of know his whereabouts, please contact 911, CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222- 8477.

