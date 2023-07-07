Man Wanted In Shooting of 6 At Tipsy Iguana Turns Himself In To Police

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man wanted in connection to the March shooting of six people in a Peters Rest bar has turned himself in to authorities.

Devonte George, 18, was arrested at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, carrying of a firearm openly or concealed, and aiming and discharging a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 3:01 a.m. on March 4 when the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots fired in the Peters Rest area in the vicinity of Tipsy Iguana Bar, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Devonte George, 18, of St. Croix.

When officers responded to the crime scene, they learned that six people were shot

and transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center, police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded and learned that there was an argument and several male individuals with guns began discharging shots at each other, according to police.

During the investigation it was disclosed that one of the shooters was identified as Devonte George, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The criminal case against George was filed in Superior Court on June 29 when an arrest warrant was

signed by the Court for the suspect’s arrest.

George surrendered himself to officers at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station about 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Chichester.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda rights and placed under arrest without incident, she said.

Bail for George was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

George was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court yesterday.