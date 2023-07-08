Rainfall Risk for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave will cross the region later today and tonight promoting variable and unstable weather with shower and thunderstorm development across the region.

As the day progresses, the shower coverage will become more widespread. Showers will continue into tonight and Sunday morning, but amounts and intensities are expected to decrease after tonight.

Limited heat risk persists today over northern and western Puerto Rico.

Drier air with additional Saharan Dust arrives late Sunday and another tropical wave is forecast to arrive next Thursday.